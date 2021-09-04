Uttar Pradesh Records Rise in Dengue Cases, Concerns Over Outbreak in Prayagraj Now

After Firozabad and Mathura, Uttar Pradesh is now reporting a rise in dengue cases in the eastern parts. After floodwaters receded in Ganga and Yamuna rivers at Prayagraj, the area is now at risk from dengue. So far, 34 cases of dengue have been confirmed in Prayagraj, of which 22 are in urban areas and 12 in rural areas. Of these, more than a dozen patients have been discharged while the rest are being treated at different government and private hospitals.

According to additional chief medical officer Dr Satyendra Rai, “The situation in the district is completely under control and no patient has died due to dengue. There are no deaths due to dengue as of now. The news of the death of three people in Ismailganj of Soraon was false; on the instructions of the CMO (chief medical officer), we visited the village and investigated and it was revealed that the 75-year-old died of chronic liver disease and typhoid. A 32-year-old woman died of heart disease at a private hospital, and dengue was not the reason behind the death of a 52-year-old man.”

Dr Rai said isolation wards were available at hospitals for the treatment of dengue patients and medicine had also been arranged for. Along with this, the blood bank had also been asked to be ready if platelets were needed and people were being made aware about the dengue infection, he added.

He also said a survey of 200 houses had been conducted in Govindpur area of Teliarganj, in which mosquito larvae were found in 80 houses. A total of 9,000 mosquito nets had also been ordered in the district for below poverty line card holders, he added.

According to a government report, 497 cases of fever were reported in the Uttar Pradesh, of which dengue has been confirmed in 409 cases while the remaining 66 cases are suspected and, in 22 cases, the cause behind fever is not clear yet.

After Mathura, Firozabad, Varanasi, Lucknow, Kanpur, Basti and Meerut districts, there is a concern over the spread of dengue in Prayagraj. But experts said it was an all-weather infection and nothing new.

The UP government has decided to reserve oxygen-equipped beds meant for Covid-19 patients for the treatment of viral diseases including dengue. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, while addressing a meeting on Friday, said, “Officials should make sure that patients should receive the best of treatment, and that there is no shortage of medicine and other medical equipment.”

Apart from this, sanitation and cleanliness drives will be launched across the state from September 5 to curb the threat of water-borne diseases.

