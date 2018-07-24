Uttar Pradesh Schools Found Shut on Fridays Instead of Sundays, Probe Ordered

At least four schools remain closed on Friday instead of Sunday, a probe by education department in Uttar Pradesh has found. The investigation was ordered on Monday after reports of a government primary school, named ‘Islamia Primary School’, being closed on Fridays came out from Uttar Pradesh’s Deoria.Basic Shiksha Adhikari, Deoria, Santosh Dev Pandey inspected the four defaulting and directed them to follow the rules. The authorities also removed the sign declaring it to be 'Islamia' primary school.Speaking to media, BSA, Santosh Dev Pandey said, “After the case of primary school in Navalpur, I ordered probe against all the schools and it was found four more schools were running on the same pattern. On Monday I inspected all these schools. Correct name has been written at the school buildings and directions given to run them as per rules.”The schools have also been asked to maintain documents in Hindi. Panday added that the practice of having Fridays off has been in practice since 1904 and the school principals were ‘following the tradition’.Speaking on the issue, Block Education Officer of Rampur Karkhana, Vinod Kumar Tripathi, said, “When I joined here in October 2017, I had asked guidelines regarding these schools, but I didn’t get any guidelines and the schools continued to run the way they were running. A report was sought from the BSA regarding the closure of the school on Fridays. It is a serious issue and strict action will be taken against those responsible for this.”Out of the four schools which were found to be flouting norms, three are in Rampurkarkhana block: one in Swami Patti area, another in Karmaha and the third in Pokharbhinda Ishwari Prasad area, while the fourth school is in Deshi block is in Haraiya area.