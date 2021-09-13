Uttar Pradesh Sets New Record; Becomes First State to Cross 7.5 Crore Covid Tests

Uttar Pradesh on Monday achieved yet another benchmark of testing over 7.50 crore samples for novel coronavirus infection. Testing an average 3 to 2 lakh samples daily, Uttar Pradesh became the first State in the country to cross the milestone. Early detection and isolation of potentially infectious individuals are the keys to successfully fighting a viral pandemic. Recognising which the Yogi-led government effectively implemented and intensified the stringent ‘Trace-Test-Treat’ mechanism throughout the State.

Uttar Pradesh’s daily Covid testing has been over ten times more than the prescribed testing protocol for the State by the World Health Organization. The testing protocol laid by the WHO for UP is 32,000 tests per day, whereas the Covid testing in the State has hovered between 300,000 and 250,000 of late.

In terms of contact tracing too, UP has left all the other States far behind by testing maximum samples on detection of a single positive case. As many as 7,51,27,089 samples have so far been tested in Uttar Pradesh.

Despite being the most populous State in the country, UP has outperformed all other States by conducting a total of 1.50 lakh RT-PCR tests on an average daily.

The government is pushing for more testing and soon will equip all the 75 districts with bio-safety level-2 laboratories that would further boost the State’s testing capacity.

Uttar Pradesh has given out over 8.75 crore vaccine doses so far. The impressive pace of Covid vaccination has made UP ‘the top State’ with the largest population in the country.

Out of the 1,80,599 samples tested in the last 24 hours, 14 samples tested positive for the Covid-19 infection and as a result the test positivity rate has slumped to even lower than 0.01 per cent in Uttar Pradesh.

In the same period, another 10 patients also recovered from the infection, adding to the recovery of over 16,86,497 people so far.

The active cases have drastically reduced from a high of 3,10,783 in April to 175 now. As many as 33 districts in the State, namely Ballia, Aligarh, Amroha, Ayodhya, Baghpat, Balrampur, Banda, Basti, Bahraich, Bhadohi, Bijnor, Bulandshahr, Chandauli, Chitrakoot, Etah, Fatehpur, Gonda, Hamirpur, Hardoi, Hathras, Kasganj, Kushinagar, Mahoba, Moradabad, Pilibhit, Pratapgarh, Rampur, Saharanpur, Shamli, Shravasti, Siddharth Nagar, Sultanpur and Sonbhadra have brought down the fresh and active Covid-19 cases to zero.

