Uttar Pradesh: Sex Racket Busted In Bareilly, Eight Held

Uttar Pradesh police on Sunday busted a high-profile sex racket run by a couple in a rented home under the limits of the Premnagar police station of Bareilly. The police arrested eight people, including three women from the house. The police also recovered condoms, eight mobile phones and Rs 3600 in cash from the possession of the arrested people. They have been booked under various sections of the Immoral Trafficking Act, 1956 and have been sent to jail.

According to the police, Atul Gupta used to run an online sex racket with the help of his wife in a rented house in the Gandhipuram area of Bareilly. A hunt is on for the other people who were involved in the running of the racket.

Giving details, SP (City) Ravindra Kumar said that a resident of Gandhipuram Colony informed the Premnagar police station that his tenant was running a sex racket in his house with the help of his wife. The resident said that their family’s reputation is being trarnished due to this.

“The police raided the said house on the victim’s complaint, and arrested three women and five men from the spot and sent them to jail,” he said.

The police also found photos of many girls in the mobile phones of the arrested people.

During interrogation, the accused told police that they used to send photos of girls to people through WhatsApp. After watching photos, boys used to reach the said house in Gandhipuram to get girls at a fixed price. Atul Gupta used to send the sex workers to the customers and was taking his commission.

According to the police, the accused will soon be produced in court.

