Uttar Pradesh: Sex racket busted in Noida; 28 arrested

A huge sex racket running from a posh locality in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, has been busted after a raid by police. A team from the Sector 49 police station today raided a 3-storey luxurious building in Sector 51 and detained 12 women and 16 men. The arrested people include the operators and prostitutes of the racket.

Noida’s ADCP Ranvijay Singh told the press that late on Monday, the police were tipped off about a house in Sector 51 being used to carry out flesh trade. It was also revealed that the building is registered in the name of AVP Buildtech Private Limited. The building comprises 27 rooms and a kitchen.

Most of the women arrested in the raid work at different spa and massage centres across Noida, revealed police. The women belonged to Ghaziabad, Delhi, and Noida; and the men are from Noida, Ghaziabad, Bihar and Bulandshahr. According to the ADCP, this sex racket used to be run by booking rooms. Apart from the personal belongings of the accused, many objectionable items have also been found in the rooms.

The police had earlier busted the racket of online prostitution in a beauty parlour in Sector 73, Noida. The trade was being plied from ASquare Mall, Sector 73. During the raid, the police also rescued three women from here, who said they were forced into prostitution. The victims revealed before the police that one of the main accused running the racket, Payal Chauhan alias Priya, is a resident of Sector 49, and owns a beauty parlour called the New Look Beauty Parlour. She also reportedly runs a spa, where she conducts the flesh trade by fixing the prices of the girls according to their physical appearance.

