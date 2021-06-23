Uttar Pradesh: Speeding Scorpio Over Turns After Tyre Burst, 4 Killed in Agra

Four young men lost their lives and two others injured on the Ring Road in Agra city of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday night, after their Scorpio hit the divider and overturned due to a tyre burst. The injured have been admitted to a local hospital.

The six occupants of the Scorpio had gone to Noida to attend a birthday party. While returning, one tyre of the car burst, due to which the driver lost control of the vehicle. The Scorpio then rammed onto a divider and overturned.

All the occupants of the vehicle were under 20 years old. The deceased have been identified as Ashish (19), Arshad (19), Krishna (16), Nikhil (18). Two others who sustained injury are Kanik and Kabir, both of around 17 years of age.

All involved in the incident were residents of Agra. This accident happened on the Yamuna Bridge on Ring Road.

The Superintendent of Police of Agra Satyajit Gupta told the reporters that the police reached the spot as soon as they received information about the accident and the rescue work started. Even though the main cause was tyre burst, police are investigating the accident further.

