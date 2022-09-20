CHANGE LANGUAGE
Uttar Pradesh: Teen Couple Found Hanging from Tree in Sant Kabir Nagar, Kin Allege Murder
Uttar Pradesh: Teen Couple Found Hanging from Tree in Sant Kabir Nagar, Kin Allege Murder

IANS

Last Updated: September 20, 2022, 07:54 IST

Sant Kabir Nagar, India

The family members of the deceased have said that the two were murdered. (File photo/News18)

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination and the results are awaited

The bodies of a teenaged couple — an 18-year-old youth and a 15-year-old girl — were found hanging from a tree at Rampur village in Sant Kabir Nagar on Monday evening.

The family members of the deceased have said that the two were murdered.

According to reports, the two were in a relationship. Their cellphones were also recovered from the spot.

Sant Kabir Nagar SP Sonam Kumar said that a probe into the matter is underway.

The incident comes days after two minor sisters belonging to Scheduled Caste community were found hanging from a tree in Lakhimpur Kheri district after being raped and murdered.

first published:September 20, 2022, 07:54 IST
last updated:September 20, 2022, 07:54 IST