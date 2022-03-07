Uttar Pradesh: Two Women Among Eight Injured in Clash Between Groups in Shamli

Eight people, including two women, were injured in a clash between two groups over alleged harassment of a woman in Shamli district, police said on Monday. The incident took place on Sunday. According to the police, the incident took place when a group confronted accused Shoran and Ravinder for allegedly harassing a woman. The situation turned violent after the two groups clashed with lathis and stones, the police said. The police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control, they said. Station House Officer (SHO) Pershyant Kapil, said all the injured — Bablu, Balendra, Rajender, Bala, Nirmala, Jyoti, Sohanviri and Ravinder — were shifted to a hospital. In another similar incident, six people, including two women, were injured after two groups clashed over construction of a wall. The two groups clashed with sharp weapons, they said.

According to SHO Sunil Sharma, the injured — Samadpal, Gita, Jogender, Harbir, Jigender and Mukesh were shifted to a hospital.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.