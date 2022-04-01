Uttar Pradesh Village Police Seeks Surrender of Rape Accused with Bulldozer Threat

Police on Thursday threatened to raze the houses of two rape accused in this Uttar Pradesh district if they do not surrender in 24 hours, a senior officer said.

The two men, both residents of Chilkana village in the district, had allegedly raped a minor girl a week ago and have been absconding since then, said Superintendent of Police (Rural) Atul Sharma. Police have been raiding all the spots where the accused are likely to be hiding, he said.

Police reached the houses of the rape accused with a bulldozer and made an announcement if they do not surrender by Friday, their houses will be razed, he said.

