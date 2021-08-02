Uttar Pradesh Woman Alleges Husband Forcing 18-Month Old Son into Tobacco Addiction

A rather unique case has come to the fore in the Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh where a wife has alleged that her husband has made their one-and-a-half-year-old child addicted to cigarettes and tobacco. Not only this, when she resists, he physically tortures her. She has now registered a complaint with the police and investigation has been started into the matter.

The matter has been reported from the Bhud locality under Premnagar police station area of Bareilly where a woman named Shivani lodged a complaint against her husband at the SSP office. She alleged that her husband consumed cigarettes, tobacco and paan-masala and passed them on to their son as well. She further went on to say that he shoved paan-masala into their son’s mouth so that he becomes addicted to it. As per her account, whenever she tries to stop her husband from giving these tobacco products to their son, he becomes violent and tortures her.

Shivani has further said that her husband Ankur and the in-laws are torturing her for dowry. Her husband has assaulted her and thrown her out of the house. After this she is living at her maternal house with her son, she alleged.

After hearing her ordeal, SSP Rohit Singh Sajwan has directed the Premnagar police station to take action as per the law. He said that atrocities with the woman and her child will not be tolerated. Since the matter is all about the respective families, hence, both the parties would be summoned in order to put forth their accounts post which legal action will be taken once a case is registered taking into account the version of all sides.

