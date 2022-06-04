UP: Woman Assaulted, Stick Forced Into Her Private Parts by Husband for Not Bearing Male Child

In a horrifying incident, a 31-year-old woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Mahoba was brutally thrashed and left to die by her husband and in-laws for being unable to bear a male child. The woman, who was assaulted with a wooden stick, is critical and being treated at a hospital.

Police said the woman has two daughters aged seven and two years. Superintendent of Police, Mahoba, Sudha Singh said the woman, a resident of Ramnagar Jukha area under Kotwali Police station, was attacked by her husband and in-laws on Thursday night.

“In her complaint, the woman alleged that she was assaulted by her in-laws for not bearing a son. Her husband also forced a wooden stick into her private parts,” she said. The ordeal didn’t end there as the woman was then abandoned outside her in-laws’ house as her husband and other accused fled, police added.

According to the woman, her in-laws subjected her to daily harassment and torture for not bearing a male child. Police have lodged an FIR based on the woman’s complaint under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code against the woman’s husband and in-laws, the SP said.

Police are making efforts to arrest the accused, she said.

(With PTI inputs)

