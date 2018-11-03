English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
UP Youth in Custody for Threatening to Attack Miami Airport, Was Trying to Recover Bitcoin Money
Unable to find a solution to recover his money, the Uttar Pradesh accused contacted FBI using a fake name, but did not get a desired response.
Picture for representation.
Lucknow: Depressed over losing his high-value bitcoins, an 18-year-old Jalaun resident threatened to attack Miami airport in the United States, leading to his detention by Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS).
"The youth had bought worth $1,000, which had tripled over a short period of time. However, someone on the internet duped him on the pretext of helping him to further increase the value of the cryptocurrency," UP Director General of Police OP Singh said on Saturday.
Unable to find a solution to recover his money, the accused contacted FBI using a fake name, but did not get a desired response. He then began to call up Miami Airport using Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) and said that he would attack the airport with AK-47 and grenades.
"He made calls to the airport between October 2 and 31 after which FBI informed NIA, and the UP ATS was alerted. The accused was soon tracked down and his equipment, including laptop was seized," Singh said, adding that the accused used to fake Aadhaar card to negotiate with the FBI.
UP DGP further said that the youth neither informed his parents about the duping incident nor the police. The parents were also unaware of his bitcoin purchase, a police officer said. The incident promoted the officer to request parents to keep an eye on their children, especially when it comes to online transactions.
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
