Uttar Pradesh's Coronavirus Tally Crosses 10,000 as 11 Deaths Take Fatalities to 268

The surge in coronavirus positive patients continue in Uttar Pradesh as 370 new cases were reported on Saturday, taking the tally to 10,103 patients. As per official data from the UP Health Department, 11 people died in last 24 hours taking the tally to date 268 deaths.

Meanwhile 5908 people have been discharged and 3927 cases were still active in the state, Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said. So, far 268 people have lost their lives to coronavirus, with 11 deaths reported on Saturday, Prasad said.







Among the 11 fresh fatalities, two are from Firozabad, and one each from Meerut, Kanpur Nagar, Moradabad, Rampur, Bulandshahr, Sultanpur, Badaun, Banda and Hathras, a health department bulletin said.







Of the total 268 COVID-19 deaths reported so far in the state, Agra leads the tally with 48, followed by Meerut (35). Also, 18 deaths have been reported from Firozabad, 16 from Aligarh, 14 from Kanpur Nagar and 11 from Moradabad, among others, the bulletin said







Of the fresh cases reported on Saturday, 32 were from Kanpur Nagar, 28 from Bhadohi, 19 from Ghaziabad, 18 from Varanasi, 15 each from Gautam Buddh Nagar and Jaunpur, the bulletin said.







Prasad stressed on maintaining utmost vigil in June, saying since the migrant workers and others were returning to the state, there is a need to remain alert for checking the spread of the virus.

He asked the gram and mohalla nigrani (local surveillance) committees to remain alert and ensure the migrants and others who have returned strictly follow home-quarantine protocols. He warned of legal action for violations of home-quarantine and said the defaulters may be put in administrative quarantine.

Addressing a press briefing at Lok Bhawan in Lucknow on Friday, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi had said, “The Chief Minister has instructed to talk to all the divisional commissioners and district magistrates to improve the system of Covid hospitals. The monitoring committees and the ASHA workers have been instructed to maintain constant dialogue with the people.”





