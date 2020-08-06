Uttar Pradesh's Covid Infection Tally Races Past 1 Lakh, Kanpur Reports Maximum Fatalities

The Covid-19 infections continue to rise unabated across Uttar Pradesh and with 4,154 fresh cases reported on Wednesday the state’s total tally mounted to 1,04,388.

The total number of fatalities in the state are recorded at 1,857, out of which Kanpur has recorded the maximum number of 234 fatalities. As many as 60,558 people have been discharged from hospitals while there were 41,973 active cases in the state.

Kanpur is one of the worst-affected districts and in June alone it recorded 49 deaths and the number tripled in July to 149 deaths. In August, the city reported 41 deaths, taking the tally of fatalities to 242.

On Wednesday, out of 4,154 fresh cases, maximum cases were reported from Kanpur- 459 followed by Lucknow with 336 cases, Prayagraj with 204 cases, Ghaziabad with 139 cases, Varanasi with 131 cases, Ballia with 128 cases, Bareilly with 126 cases, Jaunpur with 112 cases, Gautam Budh Nagar with 100 cases and Gorakhpur with 100 cases.

After BJP chief, Cabinet minister Brajesh Pathak also tested positive for Covid-19 and issued an appeal to people who have met him recently to get themselves tested. “I tested positive for Covid-19. Those who came in contact with me in the past few days are requested to follow government guidelines and quarantine themselves and get themselves tested,” the minister tweeted on Wednesday.

Two staffers of the 1090 Women Powerline tested positive for the infection after which the premises of the powerline was closed down for two days for sanitisation. The services will, however, continue to work with the help of UP 112 emergency services by the time the 1090 premises is sanitized.