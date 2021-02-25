Uttar Pradesh's Export Grew 32% Due to 'One District One Product' Scheme, Says CM Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday hailed ‘One District One Product’ scheme which has helped the state’s export level to grow by 32 per cent. The ODOP scheme was launched by the Uttar Pradesh government three years back with an aim to revive the local arts and artisans who were facing existential crisis.

In a veiled attack on previous governments of Uttar Pradesh, the Chief Minister said that earlier the state had to be dependent on foreign companies for data storage, but now a data center is going to be established in Uttar Pradesh itself, which will help to prevent data theft.

He also mentioned that an investment of Rs 7,000 crore came in Uttar Pradesh when the whole world was plagued by Covid-19 pandemic.

“The inter-state connectivity has been improved in the state today and all this has been done to improve the infrastructure. This has also increased investment prospects. In 2018, we implemented the innovative ODOP scheme in the state. Today, it has become a popular scheme across the country. It has also got a place in the Union Budget. Uttar Pradesh’s exports reached 32 per cent due to ODOP,” he said while discussing the motion of thanks on the Governor’s address in the Legislative Council.

“We are laying a network of expressway, national highway. Air connectivity is being worked out on a war footing. Bad roads connecting state and country borders have been rejuvenated. Employment opportunities will increase further as the infrastructure has become better. After the Investors Summit, the order of investment from the country and the world continued even during the coronavirus pandemic. A few days back IKEA invested here. All this is evidence of better law and order and our investment friendly policies,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister also talked about expressways and said, “The Purvanchal expressway for infrastructure has completed 80 per cent of the work. Bundelkhand-Ganga Expressway has given a new height to the economy. Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, Agra, Kanpur, Hindon have also been added to the air connectivity. Seven airports are operational and eighth which is in Bareilly is being commissioned. We will provide domestic and international airport facilities to Kushinagar also.”