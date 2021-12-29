Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi Railway Station to be Renamed as Veerangana Laxmibai Railway Station

The Uttar Pradesh government has renamed Jhansi railway station as Veerangana Laxmibai railway station. The move comes after the state government got the approval to rename the railway station from the central government.

The UP government has also issued a notification in this regard on Wednesday. The Home Ministry had received a proposal to change the name of Jhansi railway station three months ago. The UP government went ahead with the proposal to rename the railway station as as Veerangana Laxmibai railway station.

उत्तर प्रदेश का 'झाँसी रेलवे स्टेशन' अब 'वीरांगना लक्ष्मीबाई रेलवे स्टेशन' के नाम से जाना जाएगा।— Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) December 29, 2021

According to a report in Aaj Tak, the station code of the railway station will be subsequently changed. It added that the renaming is likely to boost the tourism in the area and also likely to benefit the Bundelkhand area.

Meanwhile, railway officials said that after some formalities, the name of the railway station will soon be officially named after Rani Laxmibai. Manoj Singh, PRO of Jhansi DRM said that once this process is complete, the Jhansi railway station will be officially known as Veerangana Laxmibai railway station.

Earlier, the Yogi government has renamed Faizabad as Ayodhya, Allahabad as Prayagraj and Mughalsarai station as Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.