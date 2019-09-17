Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur on Alert After Bhim Army’s Call for ‘Jail Bharo’ Agitation

Lucknow: Bhim Army’s call for ‘Jail Bharo’ agitation on Tuesday prompted Uttar Pradesh police to swing into action and declare an alert in the Saharanpur district of the state.

Station officers of various police stations have been asked to keep an eye on the protestors. The intelligence department has also been alerted about the situation. Apart Four companies of Provincial Armed Forces and two companies of Rapid Action Force have been deployed to deal with any untoward incident.

More than 800 police personnel have been deployed in the district and barricading has been done at various check points. The Bhim Army warned of the ‘Jail Bharo’ agitation after an FIR was registered against 700 unknown people for violence which broke out after a statue of BR Ambedkar was vandalised in the Ghunna village.

“Barricading has been done at six points, including Delhi Road, Alipur Road, Janta Road, Chilkana Road and Behat Road. Police personnel have been deployed at 40 different points to keep a check on people coming for protests,” Vineet Bhatnagar, SP City, told News18.

Praveen Gautam, district in-charge of the Bhim Army, said, “Those whose names are included in the FIR will reach the Collectrate today along with their relatives, post holders and Bhim Army workers to protest and surrender to the police. The spot where we will hand over our demand letter will be the spot where we all will give our arresting.”

SSP Saharanpur, Dinesh Kumar Prabhu, said three FIRs were registered after an idol of BR Ambedkar was vandalised.

“A few days back an idol of BR Ambedkar was vandalised. However, a fresh idol was established at the same spot soon after the incident. Meanwhile, some people were protesting and also tried to stage a roadblock and started stone-pelting, despite police warning. Three FIRs were registered in this case and 100 people were named, while 700 people remain unknown. Now there is a protest for rolling back of this FIR and to disturb the peace in the district. Police is prepared and we have identified troublemakers. Strict action will be taken against those who try to disrupt the peace and harmony in the district.”

