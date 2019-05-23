English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Uttara Kannada Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Kanara): Counting of Votes Begins
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Uttara Kannada (ಉತ್ತರ ಕನ್ನಡ) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
12. Uttara Kannada is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Coastal Karnataka region of Karnataka in South India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 7.88% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 3.77%. The estimated literacy level of Uttara Kannada is 81.47%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Anantkumar Hegde of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,40,700 votes which was 14.06% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 54.64% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 9 contestants in 2014.
BJP
Anantkumar Hegde
BJP
Anantkumar Hegde
LEADING
Uttara Kannada Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
RJSP
--
--
Nagraj Shridhar Shet
RSJP
--
--
Nagaraj Naik
BHBP
--
--
Manjunath Sadashiv
UPP
--
--
Sunil Pawar
IND
--
--
Kundabai Ganapati Parulekar
IND
--
--
Anita Ashok Shet
BSP
--
--
Sudhakar Kira Jogalekar
JD(S)
--
--
Anand Asnotikar
IND
--
--
Nagaraj Anant Shirali
IND
--
--
Chidanand Harijan
IND
--
--
Balakrishna Arjun Patil
IND
--
--
Mohammed Zabrood Khateeb
NOTA
--
--
Nota
BJP
--
--
Anantkumar Hegde
