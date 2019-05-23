Uttara Kannada Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Kanara): Counting of Votes Begins

live Status party name candidate name BJP Anantkumar Hegde BJP Anantkumar Hegde LEADING

Uttara Kannada Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME RJSP -- -- Nagraj Shridhar Shet RSJP -- -- Nagaraj Naik BHBP -- -- Manjunath Sadashiv UPP -- -- Sunil Pawar IND -- -- Kundabai Ganapati Parulekar IND -- -- Anita Ashok Shet BSP -- -- Sudhakar Kira Jogalekar JD(S) -- -- Anand Asnotikar IND -- -- Nagaraj Anant Shirali IND -- -- Chidanand Harijan IND -- -- Balakrishna Arjun Patil IND -- -- Mohammed Zabrood Khateeb NOTA -- -- Nota BJP -- -- Anantkumar Hegde Leading

12. Uttara Kannada is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Coastal Karnataka region of Karnataka in South India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 7.88% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 3.77%. The estimated literacy level of Uttara Kannada is 81.47%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Anantkumar Hegde of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,40,700 votes which was 14.06% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 54.64% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 9 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Anantkumar Hegde of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 22,769 votes which was 2.99% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 44.61% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 11 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 69.04% and in 2009, the constituency registered 59.11% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Uttara Kannada was: Anantkumar Hegde (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,42,865 men, 7,07,704 women and 30 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Uttara Kannada is: 14.8833 74.5833Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: उत्तर कन्नड़, कर्नाटक (Hindi); উত্তর কানাড়া, কর্ণাটক (Bengali); उत्तर कन्नड़, कर्नाटक (Marathi); ઉત્તરા કર્નાડા, કર્ણાટક (Gujarati); உத்திர கன்னடா, கர்நாடகா (Tamil); ఉత్తర కన్నడ, కర్నాటక (Telugu); ಉತ್ತರ ಕನ್ನಡ, ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ (Kannada); ഉത്തര കന്നഡ, കർണാടക (Malayalam)