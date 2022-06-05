CHANGE LANGUAGE
Uttarakhand: 15 Dead, Several Missing as Bus Carrying Pilgrims from MP Falls into Gorge in Uttarkashi

Police & SDRF rescue teams have been rushed to the spot of the mishap and an investigation into the matter is underway. (News18)

As per reports, the people on board the bus were on their way to undertake the Char dham yatra

News Desk

In a traumatic incident, a bus carrying pilgrims from Panna district in Madhya Pradesh fell into a gorge near Damta in Uttarkashi district.

Talking to ANI, DGP Ashok Kumar said that the bodies of 15 people were recovered, and 4 injured have been sent to the hospital while the search for the remaining missing is on.

Police & SDRF rescue teams have been rushed to the spot of the mishap and an investigation into the matter is underway. As per reports, the people on board the bus were on their way to undertake the Char Dham yatra.

first published:June 05, 2022, 21:00 IST