Uttarakhand: 25 Killed as Bus Falls into Gorge in Pauri Garwhal's Dhumakot

At least 25 people were killed in the Pauri Garwhal bus accident that took place on Tuesday night in Birokhal area of ​​Dhumakot. Police and SDRF rescued 21 people overnight, while injured have been admitted to nearby hospitals.

Local reports stated that the bus, carrying around 50 members of a marriage party, was on its way to a village in Bironkhal from Laldhang when the accident occurred near the Simri bend.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed his condolences. “I pray to God to grant the departed souls a place at his feet and speedy recovery of the injured. In this hour of grief, our government stands with the bereaved family members,” he tweeted in Hindi. The CM also visited the State Disaster Management Center to enquire about the accident.

ईश्वर से दिवंगत आत्माओं को अपने श्रीचरणों में स्थान प्रदान करने एवं घायलों के शीघ्र स्वास्थ्य लाभ की कामना करता हूं। दुःख की इस घड़ी में हमारी सरकार शोकाकुल परिजनों के साथ खड़ी है। — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) October 5, 2022

