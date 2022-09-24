CHANGE LANGUAGE
  • Ankita Bhandari Murder Case LIVE Updates: Body of Teen Receptionist Found Near Chilla Canal; Resort of BJP Leader's Son Razed, SIT Formed

News18.com | September 24, 2022, 11:19 IST
The body of 19-year-old Ankita Bhandari was found near Chilla canal on Saturday morning, sending shockwaves in Uttarakhand.

Uttarakhand Ankita Murder Case LIVE Updates: Uttarakhand is in a state of shock since yesterday after the murder of 19-year-old girl at a resort owned by a BJP leader’s son came under spotlight. The body of the girl was found near Chilla canal on Saturday morning, sending shockwaves in the northern state. The teen, identified as Ankita Bhandari, worked as a receptionist at Vanatara resort in Yamkeshwar block of Pauri Read More

Sep 24, 2022 11:19 IST

Uttarakhand Murder: Postmortem Being Done, Entire Process Being Videographed

“A panchnama was done before the family and postmortem is being done. It has been decided to conduct the postmortem through a panel. The entire procedure is being videographed,” said Vijay Kumar Jogdande, Pauri Garhwal DM

Sep 24, 2022 11:17 IST

Ankita Murder Case: Body Recovered After Water Level Decreased in Canal, Says Official

“All three accused arrested, their statements recorded. They said that they pushed her into a canal, SDRF searched the area. Water level was high. So, the level was decreased and her body was recovered this morning,” VK Jogdande, Pauri Garhwal DM, was quoted as saying by ANI.

Sep 24, 2022 11:14 IST

Ankita Bhandari: Dead Body Taken to AIIMS Rishikesh, Says Official

Sep 24, 2022 11:10 IST

Ankita Murder Case: Who Killed Ankita Bhandari?

Three accused — Pulkit Arya, who owns the resort in Yamkeshwar block here, resort manager Saurabh Bhaskar and assistant manager Ankit Gupta – confessed to have killed Ankita. They threw her body into the Cheela canal. Initially, they tried to mislead police but they confessed to the crime when they were interrogated sternly, he said. READ MORE

Sep 24, 2022 11:05 IST

Murder In Uttarakhand: Who is Ankita Bhandari?

Ankita Bhandari was a 19-year-old resident of Srikot in Pauri. She worked as a receptionist at Vanantra Resort in Uttarakhand’s Rishikesh. After she went “missing” on September 19, Ankita’s parents lodged a complaint at a revenue police outpost as they did not find her in her room on Monday morning. READ MORE

Sep 24, 2022 11:02 IST

Uttarakhand Murder: Ankita’s Instagram Friend Got Her the Job, Tipped off Cops

Ankita Bhandari’s Instagram friend came forward during the investigation of the case. He told police that he got her the job of receptionist and also gave important information to the police about her relationship with Arya and the other accused, as per a report by Aaj Tak.

Sep 24, 2022 10:59 IST

Uttarakhand Murder: Visuals of Partially Demolished Resort Owned by Accused

Sep 24, 2022 10:56 IST

Uttarakhand Ankita Murder Case: Take Action against All Illegal Resorts, Says CM

Sep 24, 2022 10:55 IST

Ankita Murder Case: Father, Brother Identify Body

Sep 24, 2022 10:54 IST

Murder In Uttarakhand: Visuals from Chilla Creek where Ankita's Body was Found

Sep 24, 2022 10:52 IST

Ankita Bhandari: SIT Formed to Probe Murder

Sep 24, 2022 10:52 IST

Uttarakhand Ankita Murder Case: CM Dhami Orders Probe

CM Dhami instructed all district magistrates to check resorts across the state amid voice for cracking the whip on mushrooming resorts. He further told officials to ensure that necessary action is taken against resorts that are operating illegally.

Sep 24, 2022 10:51 IST

Ankita Murder Case: Bulldozer Action in U'khand, Resort Demolished

On Friday night, a bulldozer was called to destroy the infamous resort where the 19-year-old girl worked as a receptionist. The officials swung into action after Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami instructed them to take ‘stern’ action.

Sep 24, 2022 10:50 IST

Uttarakhand Murder: Locals Reacted in Fury after Accused Arrested Yesterday

Sep 24, 2022 10:49 IST

Ankita Murder Case: Body found in Chilla Canal, Family Called to Identify

The body of the victim was recovered from Chilla canal on Saturday morning. The victim’s relatives were called to identify the body, the SDRF confirmed.

Sep 24, 2022 10:47 IST

Murder In Uttarakhand: Who is Pulkit Arya, Charged with Ankita Murder Case?

Pulkit Arya is the son of Vinod Arya, a BJP leader from Haridwar and a former chairman of Uttarakhand Mati Kala Board. Vinod Arya has been granted a state minister’s rank but holds no post in the government.

Sep 24, 2022 10:46 IST

Uttarakhand Ankita Murder Case: BJP Leader Son Arrested

A BJP leader’s son who owns a resort in Yamkeshwar block of Pauri district and his two employees were arrested on Friday allegedly for killing a 19-year-old girl who had been missing for the last few days, police said. The girl worked as a receptionist at the resort. READ MORE 

district, and went missing six days ago. The BJP leader’s son along with two others have been arrested.

As the incident created public outrage, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami took cue from his UP counterpart, Yogi Adityanath, and ordered ‘bulldozer action’. Uttarakhand Special Principal Secretary to the CM Abhinav Kumar said that Pulkit Arya-owned resort is being demolished after Dhami’s orders. Earlier, the angry residents had vandalised the resort.

Chief Minister Dhami called the incident “unfortunate” and said that the strictest punishment will be given to the accused. “Police are working, they have done their work for making the arrests. Strictest punishment would be given for such heinous crimes, whoever the criminal be,” he added.

The resort owner has been identified as Pulkit Arya. He’s the son of Bharatiya Janata Party leader from Hardiwar, and a former chairman of Uttarakhand Mati Kala Board. Vinod Arya has been granted a state minister’s rank but holds no post in the government. Pulkit Arya, the resort owner, manager Saurabh Bhaskar, and assistant manager Ankit Gupta were arrested after they confessed to have killed the missing girl and thrown her body into the Chilla Canal, Pauri Additional Superintendent of Police Shekhar Chandra Suyal said.

Initially, they tried to mislead the police, but when interrogated sternly they confessed to the crime, the ASP said. A team has been sent to search for the girl’s body in the canal, he said, adding the case was cracked within 24 hours of being transferred from the revenue police to regular police.

The three accused were sent to a 14-day judicial custody by a Kotdwar court, police said. A missing complaint had been lodged at a revenue police outpost after the girl was not found in her room by her parents on Monday morning.

