Ankita Bhandari Murder Case LIVE Updates: Body of Teen Receptionist Found Near Chilla Canal; Resort of BJP Leader's Son Razed, SIT Formed

Uttarakhand | Visuals from Chilla canal in Rishikesh where the body of #AnkitaBhandari was recovered today.

The 19-yr-old receptionist was allegedly murdered by BJP leader Vinod Arya’s son Pulkit Arya who has been now arrested along with other two accused pic.twitter.com/hOSSpGn2e3

— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 24, 2022