English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Uttarakhand Assembly Adopts Resolution to Declare Cow As ‘Rashtra Mata’; Congress Okays the Move
CM Trivendra Singh Rawat, soon after taking over the reins of the state in 2017, had claimed his government will work for the welfare of cows.
Representative Image.
Loading...
Dehradun: The Uttarakhand Assembly on Wednesday adopted resolution seeking ‘rashtra mata’ (mother of the nation) status for cow.
The resolution was tabled on the floor of the House by animal husbandry minister Rekha Arya even as ‘few concerns’ were raised by the opposition Congress.
“What is the intention behind seeking rashtra mata status? Will it stop bovines from roaming on the roads?” asked leader of opposition Indira Hridayesh.
State Congress president and former minister Pritam Singh said his party is okay with the resolution, however government must ensure ‘welfare of cow progeny’ in the hill state.
Animal husbandry minister Rekha Arya said it is now for the union government to decide on giving status (to cows). “Uttarakhand government is for the protection of cows and we want to ensure that killing of cow is prohibited in the entire nation,” said the minister while tabling the resolution.
In fact, CM Trivendra Singh Rawat, soon after taking over the reins of the state in 2017, had claimed his government will work for the welfare of cows.
In 2007, the then BC Khanduri government made Uttarakhand Protection of Cow Progeny Act prohibiting slaughter of cow progeny for meat.
The resolution was tabled on the floor of the House by animal husbandry minister Rekha Arya even as ‘few concerns’ were raised by the opposition Congress.
“What is the intention behind seeking rashtra mata status? Will it stop bovines from roaming on the roads?” asked leader of opposition Indira Hridayesh.
State Congress president and former minister Pritam Singh said his party is okay with the resolution, however government must ensure ‘welfare of cow progeny’ in the hill state.
Animal husbandry minister Rekha Arya said it is now for the union government to decide on giving status (to cows). “Uttarakhand government is for the protection of cows and we want to ensure that killing of cow is prohibited in the entire nation,” said the minister while tabling the resolution.
In fact, CM Trivendra Singh Rawat, soon after taking over the reins of the state in 2017, had claimed his government will work for the welfare of cows.
In 2007, the then BC Khanduri government made Uttarakhand Protection of Cow Progeny Act prohibiting slaughter of cow progeny for meat.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kartarpur Controversy: Sidhu Urges Sushma Swaraj to Intervene
-
Wednesday 19 September , 2018
RSS Pushes For Inclusivity Ahead Of 2019
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
Rewari Ground Report: Runjhun Sharma Traveled to The Crime Spot to Dig Out This Story of Horror
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
From Misogyny to ‘Remote-Controlling’ BJP, Mohan Bhagwat Ends Silence on Various Controversies
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
From Misogyny to ‘Remote-Controlling’ BJP, Mohan Bhagwat Ends Silence on Various Controversies
Kartarpur Controversy: Sidhu Urges Sushma Swaraj to Intervene
Wednesday 19 September , 2018 RSS Pushes For Inclusivity Ahead Of 2019
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 Rewari Ground Report: Runjhun Sharma Traveled to The Crime Spot to Dig Out This Story of Horror
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 From Misogyny to ‘Remote-Controlling’ BJP, Mohan Bhagwat Ends Silence on Various Controversies
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 From Misogyny to ‘Remote-Controlling’ BJP, Mohan Bhagwat Ends Silence on Various Controversies
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ekta Kapoor's Mother 'Uncomfortable' Associating Her Name With ALT Balaji's Adult Show XXX; Here's Why
- This Young Fan's Reaction to Dhoni's Duck Against Hong Kong is Everything
- Vasu: Hong Kong Alert India to Potential Banana Peels on Road to World Cup
- Apple Watch as an ECG device is Truly a Step Forward, But Doesn’t Replace Your Doctor
- WATCH | Pakistan's Well-rounded Batting Unit a Threat to India: Kalra
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...