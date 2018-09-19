Uttarakhand Assembly Adopts Resolution to Declare Cow As ‘Rashtra Mata’; Congress Okays the Move

The Uttarakhand Assembly on Wednesday adopted resolution seeking ‘rashtra mata’ (mother of the nation) status for cow.The resolution was tabled on the floor of the House by animal husbandry minister Rekha Arya even as ‘few concerns’ were raised by the opposition Congress.“What is the intention behind seeking rashtra mata status? Will it stop bovines from roaming on the roads?” asked leader of opposition Indira Hridayesh.State Congress president and former minister Pritam Singh said his party is okay with the resolution, however government must ensure ‘welfare of cow progeny’ in the hill state.Animal husbandry minister Rekha Arya said it is now for the union government to decide on giving status (to cows). “Uttarakhand government is for the protection of cows and we want to ensure that killing of cow is prohibited in the entire nation,” said the minister while tabling the resolution.In fact, CM Trivendra Singh Rawat, soon after taking over the reins of the state in 2017, had claimed his government will work for the welfare of cows.In 2007, the then BC Khanduri government made Uttarakhand Protection of Cow Progeny Act prohibiting slaughter of cow progeny for meat.