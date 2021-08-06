Uttarakhand Assembly polls 2022: Why CM Dhami’s Khatima Seat is a Key Battleground

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has completed one month in office. As the state is gearing up for Assembly polls, CM Dhami’s constituency Khatima in Udham Singh Nagar has become the centre of attraction.

Uttarakhand Assembly elections will be held in February 2022.

The Khatima Assembly constituency has become a key seat with Dhami becoming the Chief Minister. Strong leaders of Congress and Aam Aadmi Party also belong to this constituency. In the upcoming assembly elections a triangular contest between ruling BJP, Congress and AAP is expected in Khatima.

While Congress and BJP have been in the political arena since the existence of the state, AAP will be contesting for the first time in the state in upcoming Assembly polls.

Bhuvan Kapri, who lost to Dhami in the 2017 Assembly elections from Khatima is the present working president of Uttarakhand Congress. He is one of the tallest leaders of the party in the state. He is also expected to again try his luck from the same seat.

SS Kaler, president of AAP’s state unit is a resident of Khatima’s Majhola Dah farm. He is said to have an influence in the area and is likely to contest the polls from the seat.

After becoming Chief Minister of the state, Dhami claimed to develop Khatima and make it the number 1 Assembly constituency of the state during his first visit to his home turf. Udham Singh Nagar incharge minister Swami Yatiswarananda has claimed to win all the 9 Assembly seats in the district in the upcoming Assembly elections.

In the Uttarakhand Assembly elections 2022, voters of Khatima seat are likely to decide the fate of the tallest leaders of the three parties. It will also test the popularity and credibility of the three leaders among the voters.

