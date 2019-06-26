Uttarakhand Assembly Tables Bill that Bars Candidates With More Than 2 Kids From Contesting Polls

New Delhi: The BJP government in Uttarakhand on Tuesday tabled the Uttarakhand Panchayati Raj (Amendment) Bill, 2019 in an attempt to prohibit people with more than two kids to contest the Panchayat elections. In an attempt to strengthen grass-root level politics, the bill also proposes to set minimum educational qualifications for the candidates.

Discussion and debate on the bill will take place in the assembly on Wednesday.

Last year, while hearing a case filed by a tribal sarpanch from Odisha, the Supreme Court had said that the birth of a third child automatically disqualifies a candidate from contesting Panchayat polls. States such as Rajasthan, Odisha and Haryana already have similar legislations.

“We need strict measures to check population growth and ensure the presence of educated people in the political scene. Hence, we will implement the move in the upcoming panchayat polls,” Panchayati Raj minister Arvind Pandey was quoted as saying by Times of India.

“It is not possible for me to divulge more details as the Assembly is yet to approve it. However, I must say, this is an extremely important step for the growth of the panchayats and, in turn, the state and the country.” added Pandey.

The amendment makes it compulsory for the Panchayat poll candidates to have cleared at least class 10. Women and male SC/ST candidates need to have passed class 8 while female SC/ST candidates only need to clear class 5.