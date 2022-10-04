Uttarakhand Avalanche: Bodies of 4 Mountaineers Recovered; Amit Shah Speaks to Rescuers

At least four mountaineers were killed after a group of 34 trainees and seven instructors from the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM) were caught in an avalanche at Mount Draupadi Ka Danda – II peak in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district on Tuesday, NIM Principal Colonel Amit Bisht said.

Ten bodies were sighted, of which four have been recovered, he told PTI. The avalanche occurred at 8.45 am, he said.

According to an official statement from NIM, a well-known mountaineering school under the Defence Ministry, a team comprising 34 trainees, 7 mountaineering instructors and one nursing assistant arrived at the base camp on September 25 for an advance mountaineering course.

“As per the training schedule, the team went for high-altitude training at Camp 1 which was scheduled from October 2-4. On October 4, the team moved to high-altitude navigation and height gain to Mount Draupadi ka Danda – II. While returning back from the mountain peak, the team met with an avalanche occurred from base camp 1 in which 34 trainees and 7 instructors were caught under an avalanche at 8.45 hrs,” it said.

The rescue work is in progress and as of now four bodies have been recovered, it said, adding that the SDRF, NDRF and the Indian Air Force are helping in the rescue operation.

Uttarkashi Disaster Management Officer Devendra Patwal said eight of those trapped were rescued by their team members.

The missing mountaineers are young and hail from Karnataka and some other states, sources told CNN-News18.

Uttarakhand SDRF Commandant Manikant Mishra told ANI there is continuous heavy snowfall on Draupadi’s Danda-2 mountain peak making rescue efforts difficult. “Despite this, recce efforts are underway through IAF helicopters to rescue NIM mountaineering trainees,” he said.

“The Indian Air Force is doing an aerial recce of the mountain where this happened. It is not easy to reach the spot,” Uttarakhand police chief Ashok Kumar told Reuters by phone.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said the National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police and a team of mountaineers from the NIM have launched rescue operations. The chief minister also spoke to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on the phone and sought the help of the army in expediting rescue operations.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also expressed grief over the incident and said “anguished by the lives lost”. He said that he spoke to the Uttarakhand Chief Minister and took stock of the situation. The Defence Minister assured that rescue operations are underway to help the mountaineers who are still trapped.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah in a tweet expressed sadness over the incident and said a team comprising of SDRF, NDRF, ITBP and the Army are engaged in relief and rescue operations. “The incident of an avalanche in Uttarkashi is very sad. I have spoken to the officials in this regard. Local administration, SDRF, NDRF, ITBP and Army teams are engaged in relief and rescue operations with full readiness,” he said in a tweet.

Draupadi Ka Danda is located at a height of 5,006 metres.

Last year, five mountaineers of the Indian Navy and one porter went missing after getting caught in the avalanche. A 20-member team of mountaineers of the Indian Navy had embarked on an expedition in October 2021 to reach the summit of the 7,120-metre Mount Trishul. After the five mountaineers and the porter went missing in the avalanche, the remaining team members stopped the campaign and returned to their camp.

In February 2021, as many as 80 bodies were recovered and 204 people were reported missing following an avalanche that occurred in Rishiganga river in Uttarakhand, leading to a rise in water level. The avalanche occurred in the upper catchment of the Rishiganga river, a tributary of the Alaknanda river in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, which led to a sudden rise in the water level of Rishiganga river.

(With inputs from PTI)

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here