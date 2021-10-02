U'khand Avalanche: Bodies of 4 Navy Personnel Recovered; Defence Min Expresses Grief

Bodies of four missing mountaineers have been recovered from Mount Trishul in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district during a search operation conducted with the help of a helicopter, said Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM) Principal Col Amit Bisht, adding that the search for the other two members is underway. They were the members of the Indian Navy’s mountaineering team that had gone missing after an avalanche on Friday.

Those who lost their lives have been identified as: Lieutenant Commander Rajnikant Yadav, Lieutenant Commander Yogesh Tiwari, Lieutenant Commander Anant Kukreti and MCPO II Hari Om.

A team of rescuers from the NIM, Uttarkashi; High Altitude Warfare School, Gulmarg; and Garhwal Scouts personnel is engaged in the combined search and rescue operation, said Bisht, who is leading a team of rescuers.

Soon after receiving the news, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed grief over the tragic death of four Navy personnel and prayed for the safe return of remaining missing members. “My heart goes out to the bereaved families of Lt Cdr Rajnikant Yadav, Lt Cdr Yogesh Tiwari, Lt Cdr Anant Kukreti and Hari Om MCPO II. My thoughts are with their families in this hour of tragedy. Praying for early locating of the remaining team members," he tweeted.

My heart goes out to the bereaved families of Lt Cdr Rajnikant Yadav, Lt Cdr Yogesh Tiwari, Lt Cdr Anant Kukreti and Hari Om MCPO II. My thoughts are with their families in this hour of tragedy. Praying for early locating of the remaining team members.— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) October 2, 2021

Five mountaineers of the Indian Navy and one porter went missing early on Friday morning after being caught in an avalanche on their way to the Trishul peak in Uttarakhand’s Bageshwar district. Mount Trishul, which means trident, a weapon associated with lord Shiva, is a group of three Himalayan peaks.

The adventure wing of the Indian Navy had informed the NIM authorities about the incident around 11 am on Friday and sought the help of the institute’s search and rescue team. According to information available, a 20-member team of mountaineers of the Indian Navy had embarked on an expedition to the 7, 120 metre Mount Trishul 15 days ago.

(with inputs from PTI)

