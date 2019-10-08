Uttarakhand BJP Expels Four More Workers for Anti-party Activities in Panchayat Polls

Dehradun: Uttarakhand BJP on Tuesday expelled four workers and office bearers for working against party-supported nominees in the ongoing panchayat polls in the state.

The party's state unit general secretary Rajendra Bhandari issued the letter expelling four more party functionaries on the direction of state BJP president Ajay Bhatt.

Dehradun district BJP Mahila Morcha president Maya Pant was among those expelled from the party on Tuesday.

This takes the total number of party workers expelled by the BJP for anti-party activities so farto 94, state BJP media incharge Devendra Bhasin said.

They have been expelled for working against BJP supported panchayat poll candidates, he said.

State BJP president and Nainital MP Ajay Bhatt had said discipline is the party's topmost priority and those who breach it will be dealt with sternly.

The party has served a notice with similar charges to its MLA from Raipur in Dehradun district Umesh Sharma Kau and sought an explanation from him within three days.

Kau was served a notice on Oct 6 after an audio clip went viral in which he was heard purportedly asking for votes for an independent candidate instead of the one backed by the party in the ongoing panchayat polls.

The first phase of the three phased panchayat polls was held in Uttarakhand on Oct 5.

