Uttarakhand: BJP MLA, AAP Spokesperson Spar Over Waterlogging in Dehradun

Former Uttarakhand Assembly Speaker and BJP MLA Harbans Kapoor and AAP spokesperson Ravindra Singh Anand were involved in a heated argument on Tuesday in the Uttarakhand Assembly. MLA Kapoor was busy fielding uncomfortable questions from the public regarding development when Aam Aadmi Party spokesperson Ravindra Singh Anand also reached the spot and started throwing questions at Kapoor. The exchange soon snowballed into an ugly fight and ended when Kapoor asked some local officials to take care of the development issues of the area.

An MLA from Dehradun Cantonment, Kapoor was gheraoed by the public in the Jawaharnagar colony, Sumannagar ward number 35. When Ravindra Anand reached the spot, Kapoor made an attempt to leave. However, Anand stopped him, saying, “You are an eight-time MLA and you have to answer questions”. According to reports, Anand said, “The MLAs come every year only in monsoon to take stock of the wards, but they sleep like Kumbhakaran throughout the year."

The exchange reportedly left Kapoor fuming. To add to his woes, this incident has set tongues wagging in the local political corridors that the BJP is running away from peoples’ questions. It is also being said that the main tussle in the upcoming 2022 elections is going to be between the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party.

The monsoon season always creates the problem of waterlogging in the lesser developed areas of Dehradun Cantonment. Monday night was no exception. The councillor of Ward no. 35 was first gheraoed by the local people. After that, the MLA Harbans Kapoor reached the area to take stock of the situation.

