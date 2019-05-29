English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Uttarakhand Board Result 2019: Uttarakhand Board to Announce Class 10th, 12th Result Today at ubse.uk.gov.in
Uttarakhand Board to announce the Uttarakhand Class 10th and 12th Board Results 2019 today on the official website ubse.uk.gov.in
Image for representation.
Uttarakhand 10th, 12th Result 2019 | Today, on May 30 (Friday) the Uttarakhand 10th Result 2019, Uttarakhand 12th Result 2019 will be declared at the exam conducting authority Uttarakhand Board of School Education’s official website ubse.uk.gov.in.
The UBSE Class 10th Result 2019, UK 10th Result 2019, UK 12th Result 2019, UBSE Class 12th Result 2019 will be released via press conference in the presence of Uttarakhand Board of School Education’s chairman Rakesh Kumar Kunwar and then by 11 am the UK Board 10th Result 2019, UK Board 12th Result 2019 will be published online on the homepage of Uttarakhand Board of School Education.
Soon, after the official declaration of Uttarakhand Board Result 2019 for Class 10 and Class 12, UK 10th Result 2019, Uttarakhand 10th Result 2019, UK 12th Result 2019, UBSE 12th Result 2019 will also be available at these two portal http://www.examresults.net and http://uttarakhand.indiaresults.com/.
From these alternative websites, candidates can access their UK Board 10th Result 2019, UK Board 12th Result 2019 and take the print out of provisional scorecard also.
Approximately, a total of 2.76 lakh students took the Uttarakhand Board examinations for Class 10, 12 this year. The class 12 exams were held from March 1 -26, while the class 10 exams were held from March 2 – 25.
UK 10th Result 2019, UK 12th Result 2019: Steps to check your Uttarakhand Board Result 2019
Below are steps given for candidates to be followed for checking their UK Board 10th Result 2019, UK 12th Result 2019-
1- Visit the Uttarakhand Board of School Education or UBSE’s official website ubse.uk.gov.in
2- Click on ‘Uttarakhand High School Result 2019’ or ‘Uttarakhand Intermediate Result 2019’ tab as applicable
3- Click the desired link and enter the required details
4- The Uttarakhand 10th Result 2019 or Uttarakhand 12th Result 2019 will be shown to you on the screen
Download and take a printout of your UK 10th Result 2019, UK 12th result 2019 as the same has to submitted at your college for attaining the original mark sheets and passing certificates.
Uttarakhand 10th, 12th Result 2019: Steps to check via SMS
For class 10, type UK10
ROLL NUMBER - send it to 56263
For class 12, type UK12
ROLL NUMBER - send it to 56263
