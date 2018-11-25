Uttarakhand Cabinet Gives Nod to Rename Dehradun Airport After Vajpayee

The Uttarakhand government has approved the proposal to rename Dehradun's Jolly Grant Airport to after former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.The resolution will be passed during the winter session of the state assembly and sent to Ministry of Civil Aviation, reports ANI.The proposal to rename the Jolly Grant airport after Vajpayee was approved by the state cabinet on Saturday at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, the official said.The cabinet also gave its nod to the setting up of the Uttarakhand State Agency For Public Services to ensure time-bound delivery of services and redressal of complaints, said government spokesperson Madan Kaushik.The cabinet has cleared a total of 27 proposals, including convening a three-day Winter Session of the Assembly from December 4, the official added.