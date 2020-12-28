Days After Testing Covid +ve, U'khand CM Being Shifted to AIIMS Delhi After 'Infection Detected'

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat is being shifted to AIIMS, Delhi from Doon Hospital in Dehradun, where he was hospitalised after developing a fever, said his office on Monday.

According to his physician Dr NS Bisht, an infection has been detected in his chest.

Rawat had tested positive for COVID-19 recently. As he had developed mild fever, he was taken for a check-up on Sunday evening to the Government Doon Medical College where doctors decided to admit him, the official at the Chief Minister's Office said.

Rawat is under the observation of a team of doctors, the official said. The chief minister had tested positive for COVID-19 on December 18 after which he had isolated himself at home. His wife and daughter had also tested positive.