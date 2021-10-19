Uttarakhand: Cloudburst in Ramgarh Village as Rains Wreak Havoc in Nainital

Several people were feared trapped in the debris of a house following its collapse due to a cloudburst in a village of Ramgarh in Uttarakhand’s Nainital district. Immediately after the cloudburst, the police and administration teams left for the spot to carry out inspection and rescue work. According to Nainital SSP Preeti Priyadarshini, a lot of people may still be buried under the rubble and they can’t say anything about the numbers.

Heavy rains over the past few days have resulted in the swelling of waters in the Kosi river. According to DGP Ashok Kumar, around 100 people were trapped in the Lemon Tree Resort situated between Ramnagar and Ranikhet. The overflowing Nainital lake has flooded several houses and resorts in the area. News agency ANI has shared some of the pictures from the area.

Uttarakhand: An incident of cloudburst reported in a village of Ramgarh in Nainital district. People feared trapped under the debris. Teams of Police and administration rushed to the spot. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/B1qTzUIzZI— ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2021

An under-construction bridge in Champawat has been washed away. In a video released by the ANI, the bridge on the Gaula river in Haldwani was swept away by the swelling tides. The video further showed a biker coming from one end of the broken bridge narrowly swerving just in time to save his life.

The Mall Road in Nainital and the Naina Devi temple, located along the banks of Naini lake, are inundated with water, while a hostel building has been damaged owing to severe landslides.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today regarding the situation, reported ANI. The Badrinath Char Dham Yatra has been halted, with passengers stopped mid-way and taken to safe spots.

