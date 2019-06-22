Uttarakhand CM, Baba Ramdev Attend Wedding of NRI Atul Gupta's Son

Gopeshwar: A host of VIPs including Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and Yoga guru Baba Ramdev Saturday attended the wedding of South Africa-based NRI industrialist Atul Gupta's son Shashank here in Auli.

Shashank tied the knot with Dubai-based realtor Vishal Jalan's daughter Shivangi at a glittering ceremony at the internationally acclaimed ski resort in the hill-state.

The chief minister gave his blessings to to the newlyweds and thanked the Guptas for choosing Auli as the venue for their sons' weddings saying it will promote the place as a wedding destination besides giving a boost to tourism.

Shashank's cousin Suryakant had also married at the same venue two days ago.

Spiritual guru swami Chidananda Saraswati and state BJP president and Nainital MP Ajay Bhatt were also among the distinguished guests.