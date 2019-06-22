Uttarakhand CM, Baba Ramdev Attend Wedding of NRI Atul Gupta's Son
The chief minister gave his blessings to to the newlyweds and thanked the Guptas for choosing Auli as the venue for their sons' weddings saying it will promote the place as a wedding destination besides giving a boost to tourism.
Representative Image
Gopeshwar: A host of VIPs including Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and Yoga guru Baba Ramdev Saturday attended the wedding of South Africa-based NRI industrialist Atul Gupta's son Shashank here in Auli.
Shashank tied the knot with Dubai-based realtor Vishal Jalan's daughter Shivangi at a glittering ceremony at the internationally acclaimed ski resort in the hill-state.
The chief minister gave his blessings to to the newlyweds and thanked the Guptas for choosing Auli as the venue for their sons' weddings saying it will promote the place as a wedding destination besides giving a boost to tourism.
Shashank's cousin Suryakant had also married at the same venue two days ago.
Spiritual guru swami Chidananda Saraswati and state BJP president and Nainital MP Ajay Bhatt were also among the distinguished guests.
Also Watch
-
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
India Celebrates International Yoga Day
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
Union Budget 2019: Ten Things That India Expects From FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Maiden Budget
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kabir Singh is Shahid Kapoor's Biggest Opener, Google Pays Tribute to Amrish Puri
- Streaming Now: George Clooney's Money Monster, Indian Adaptation of The Office Dropping This Week
- PUBG Lite Pre-Registration Begins in India, Here’s How to Register and get Free Rewards
- Fernando Torres Announces Retirement at the Age of 35, Fans Pay Tribute
- 'UPCop' Uttar Pradesh Police App Now Enables Filing of FIR Online
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s