Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Thursday made it clear that he is in favour of introducing new ‘identification’ process for Kashmiri students seeking admission in state universities – an idea mooted by the higher education minister on Wednesday.Trivendra Rawat on Thursday backed his cabinet colleague Dhan Singh Rawat’s statement that students from the Valley will have to undergo an ‘identification’ process. “What’s wrong in it (identification of students)? Why only Kashmiri students, all students coming from other states should be identified (by the authorities),” the chief minister said.“Uttarakhand is a safe place. I assure everyone about the safety of Kashmiri students. Police are keeping an eye round-the-clock,” Trivendra Rawat told News18 when asked about the alleged harassment of Kashmiri students in the state after the recent terror attack in Pulwama.Higher education minister Dhan Rawat had earlier told News18 that his department is framing a set of new rules for the Kashmiri students that will include a certification from the authorities on the background of students coming from the Valley. “We will seek full details from the Jammu and Kashmir authorities about the prospective students – their past and family history etc.,” Dhan Rawat had said, adding that it will be compulsory for the concerning colleges to get the students’ verification done by the local police.Four educational institutions in Dehradun and Roorkee suspended 10 students for posting inflammatory comments on the social media after the February 14 attack on the CRPF convoy in Pulwama which killed 40 soldiers.It all started when a first-year Kashmiri student enrolled in a private medical college in Dehradun posted inflammatory message on Facebook messenger, leading to sharp reaction from several right-wing groups. He has been arrested and kept in the Dehradun jail. Two more students were identified and sacked by their respective colleges for showing solidarity with the terrorists. In Roorkee, too, seven students were suspended by a private university this week.Close to 3,500 Kashmiri students are enrolled in different colleges across the Doon valley.