Uttarakhand CM Clears Journalists for Covid-19 Vaccine Shots, Calls them 'Frontline Workers'

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Saturday declared journalists as frontline workers and ordered vaccination against COVID-19 of all scribes without any age restrictions. “Journalists have supported the fight against the pandemic as frontline workers for communication, spreading awareness and giving out correct information,” the state government said in a statement.

The decision weeks after the Ludhiana administration green lighted vaccination drive for judges, lawyers, teachers and journalists in Punjab’s city.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta urged South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) leaders to launch a week-long vaccination drive in South Delhi only for journalists, and gave permission for reserving a ward at the Daryaganj vaccination centre for the scribes.

Expressing concern over a spike in coronavirus cases, Uttarakhand Chief Minister on Friday directed officials to focus on testing and treatment of coronavirus patients besides extending vaccination facilities to rural areas, according to a statement. Uttarakhand should become a state with 100 per cent vaccination, the chief minister said during a review meeting, asking officials to prepare a fool-proof plan for this.

He asked officials to ensure compliance of the treatment protocol to reduce the fatality rate. Rawat said fresh awareness campaigns should be held involving people who command social respect to teach people the importance of masks, hand sanitisation and social distancing.

The chief minister, who is himself working from isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 on March 22, asked officials to ramp up testing in view of the ongoing Kumbh Mela in Haridwar and make arrangements required for the safety of people during the forthcoming “Char Dham Yatra” season.