Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Uttarakhand CM Receives Anonymous Call Threatening to Blow up Famous Har Ki Pairi Ghat in Haridwar

Haridwar SSP Senthil Avoodai Krishna Raj said an anonymous caller rang up the chief minister on his mobile phone at around 3.30 pm on November 9 and made the threat.

PTI

Updated:November 11, 2019, 1:29 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Uttarakhand CM Receives Anonymous Call Threatening to Blow up Famous Har Ki Pairi Ghat in Haridwar
File photo of Trivendra Singh Rawat.

Dehradun: Security has been tightened around the famous Har Ki Pairi ghat in Haridwar after an anonymous caller on the mobile phone of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat threatened to blow it up, police said on Monday.

Haridwar SSP Senthil Avoodai Krishna Raj said an anonymous caller rang up the chief minister on his mobile phone at around 3.30 pm on November 9 and made the threat. The phone was received by the chief minister's protocol officer Anand Singh Rawat, he said.

On the basis of a written complaint lodged by the protocol officer on Sunday, a case against has been registered and investigation launched, the SSP said, adding security has been tightened around Har Ki Pairi ghat while more police personnel have been deployed at Haridwar railway station and bus stand.

Passengers at the railway station and bus stand are being checked round the clock, he said. People at Har Ki Pairi and adjoining ghats are also being checked by police personnel, and a tab is being kept on any suspicious activity, the official said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram