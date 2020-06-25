INDIA

Uttarakhand CM Says There May Have Been 'Procedural Fault' in Manufacturing of Patanjali's Coronil

Trivendra Singh Rawat said everything should be done legally following a set procedure.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: June 25, 2020, 11:05 PM IST
Amid a raging debate on the authenticity of Coronil drug launched by yoga guru Ramdev's Patanjali as a cure for coronavirus, Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat on Thursday said there may have been some "procedural fault" in its manufacturing.

Talking to reporters here, the chief minister said he had read somewhere that the trial of the drug has been very good as it cured 69 per cent patients in three days and 100 per cent in a week.

However, the chief minister said everything should be done legally following a set procedure.

"I think there may have been some procedural fault in the manufacturing of the medicine," he said.

The launch of the drug by Ramdev on Tuesday triggered a debate after which the Ayush Ministry sought all information on its trial and put a ban on advertising it as a drug to cure coronavirus.

