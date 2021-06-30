Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat Suddenly Called To Delhi By BJP High Command

The news of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat’s sudden visit to Delhi has raised eyebrows in the political corridors of the state. According to news agency ANI, the CM has been called to Delhi by BJP high command and he is expected to reach the Uttarakhand house in the national capital around 1 pm. CM Rawat, who replaced Trivendra Singh Rawat as the CM in March this year over dissatisfaction by party MLAs against the latter, has mostly made news for his infamous comments.

Uttarakhand CM and BJP leader Tirath Singh Rawat called to Delhi today by the party high command.(file pic) pic.twitter.com/yvdQV8KIUN — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2021

The Uttarakhand CM’s Delhi visit has given rise to political speculations because he had a busy schedule for today as he was expected to launch several programmes relating to the ministry of his cabinet minister Rekha Arya. Moreover, the BJP has just concluded a three-day event in Uttarakhand to chart out the party’s strategy for the 2022 assembly polls. But, there was no indication of any resentment against Tirath in the ‘Chintan Shivir’ held in Ramnagar, Nainital.

However, sources said the BJP high command can discuss the outcome of the three-day political meeting in Uttarakhand, and discuss further about the party’s planning for the assembly polls in the state next year. CM Rawat is expected to meet the top BJP leaders including party chief JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah today or tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Tirath is also looking for his election to the Uttarakhand Assembly before September 9 as he was inducted as the Chief Minister without being an MLA. He was a Lok Sabha MP from Garhwal constituency in Uttarakhand when he was made the state’s Chief Minister on March 9. And to remain on the CM post, he must be elected to the assembly within six months. However, he has not clarified his constituency from where he will contest and said the party high command will take the final call on it.

