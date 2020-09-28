Uttarakhand Complete Outstation Players Signing By Getting Samad Fallah And Iqbal Adbulla On Board

New Delhi: Uttarakhand have completed their outstation players- signing by roping in Maharashtra left-arm pacer Samad Fallah and former Mumbai and KKR spinner Iqbal Abdulla for the upcoming domestic season. Uttarakhand had already sealed the deal with Mumbai opener Jay Bista. Fallah, 35, has taken 287 wickets in 78 first-class games and 30-year-old Abdulla, who had a dream IPL for KKR in 2011 with 16 wickets, has picked up 213 wickets in 68 first-class games. The left-arm spinner played for Sikkim last season.

“With a new selection panel, new support staff and a more balanced squad (after the signing of outstation players), we are confident of putting up a much improved performance than last year,” Cricket Association of Uttarakhand (CAU) secretary, Mahim Verma, told .

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor