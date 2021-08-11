Man Duped of Rs 926 Online, Uttarakhand Court Directs Police To File FIR

A man in Uttarakhand had to knock on the doors of court just to get an FIR registered over an online fraud case. A local court in Nainital has directed the Bhowali police to file a first information report on the complaint of Dayal Arya, the former president of Bhowali municipality. This is the second case in recent time when the police officials have been reprimanded by the court for not following due procedure. The Uttarakhand High Court had come down heavily on police over the custodial death of a prisoner in Haldwani recently.

In the latest case, Arya, who runs a grocery shop in Bhowali, claimed that he ran from pillar to post for seven months for filing an FIR after he became a victim of online fraud. He said police dismissed the case over the petty amount of Rs 926, and in turn pressured him to forget about it. Arya added that he even requested the SSP and other higher officials to take notice of his case, but all his appeals fell on deaf ears.

Finally, he moved the court, and now the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court in Nainital has ordered the policemen at Bhowali police station to file an FIR in his case.

The incident pertains to an alleged fraud by a Delhi customer. Arya recalled that one Vinod Anand from the national capital had bought items from his store on November 20 last year, and told him that he was transferring Rs 926 through Paytm, but instead sent a fake message on his number. When Arya did not receive the payment for the next two days, he called up Dinesh but did not get any positive answer.

Arya approached the police on December 24, 2020 but was turned away over the “petty” fraud. After going through the suffering of seven months and multiple visits to police stations, Arya said it is not about the small amount, but the prevalence of online fraud.

Arya has also urged the court to take action against the police officers who ignored his appeals.

