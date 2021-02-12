News18» News»India»Uttarakhand Disaster: Missing Kashmiri Engineer's Body Found Near Rishi Ganga Power Project
Uttarakhand Disaster: Missing Kashmiri Engineer's Body Found Near Rishi Ganga Power Project
The glacier burst led to a rise in water levels in the river Rishiganga, which washed away the Rishiganga small hydro project of 13.2 MW. (Image: PTI)
The Body of a Kashmiri engineer, who had gone missing following a glacier burst in Uttarakhand, was recovered on Friday, officials said. The body of Basharat Ahmed Zargar, a resident of the Soura area of the city, was recovered near the Rishi Ganga power project where he was working, they said.
The officials said his family members, who were in Uttarakhand, have expressed the desire to bring the body here for last rites.
