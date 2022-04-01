Uttarakhand Doctor Resigns over 'Harassment' from Health Secretary, His Wife

An associate professor with a government medical college in Uttarkhand’s Dehradun resigned on Thursday alleging a “high-handed" behaviour of the health secretary.

Dr Nidhi Uniyal, associate professor with the Doon Medical College, in her resignation letter addressed to Pankaj Pandey, Secretary (health) mentioned that her decision was in ‘protest against high handed behaviour of secreatry (heath)’.

The letter soon went viral on social media with several users praising the doctor for her act and seeking justice for her.

Dr Uniyal, who practises general medicine at government medical college in Dehradun, alleged that compromising her duty at the OPD, she went to do the medical check-up of the secretary’s wife, as asked.

“I visited the residence with two other colleagues and examined her (secretary’s wife). My BP instrument was left in the car. When it arrived, Mr Pandey’s wife resorted to usage of unpleasant words demeaning my profession," she wrote in the resignation letter adding that she was “asked to tender apology, which I refused since I was not at fault".

The episode didn’t conclude, nevertheless it further escalated as the doctor was transfered to another medical college at Almora.

The infuriated doctor has demanded action against the IAS officer.

“This is kind of toxic…I hereby resign with a plea that an action must be initiated against the concerned secretary".

