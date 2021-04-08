Uttarakhand Edu Institutes in Alert Mode After Students at IIT-Rourkee, Doon School Test Positive

After Doon School and IIT Roorkee witnessing several Covid-19 cases, educational institutions in Uttarakhand are on alert mode. At the Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee, one more student tested positive on Thursday, taking the total count to 90 students who have become infected in the past week. A total of 29 students tested positive a day before.

According to Somika Srivastava, in-charge of the IIT media cell, the institute is taking utmost care of around 3,000 students staying at different hostels. However, as precaution, five hostels have been sealed while one has been converted into a Covid care centre.

At the National Institute of Technology, Srinagar, Garhwal, samples of students were collected after one of them tested positive. Two days ago, 12 individuals including five teachers tested Covid positive at the famous Doon School. The entire school area has been declared a containment zone.

With the surge in cases, several public schools in Dehradun are collecting feedback from the parents whether to continue online classes for students. The residential Doon University has quarantined students at the hostel. Professor Surekha Dangwal, vice chancellor Doon University said, “the arrangements for online classes for the students staying at University hostel have been made. This will continue till April 20 and then we will review if it needs to be extended. The move has been taken so that students stays safe”.

Besides educational institutions, Covid cases have also been reported from the Forest Research Institute (FRI) and Oil and Natural Gas Commission (ONGC) headquarters. Fourteen trainee officials at FRI tested positive. Following this, FRI has been closed for the visitors. On the other hand, 27 employees of ONGC have tested positive.

As per the health department’s daily report, the state reported 787 new positive cases on Thursday with Haridwar reporting maximum 277 cases where Kumbh Fair is underway.

