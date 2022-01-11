Uttarakhand Elections: Women Voters Could be Decisive in Three Seats of Pithoragarh

The Election Commission of India has recently announced the schedule of assembly elections in five states of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur. The polling for Uttarakhand will be held in a single phase for all 70 Assembly seats on February 14. Both the rival parties in the state- BJP and Congress— have now intensified election camping.

Pithoragarh is emerging as the political hotbed of the state as there is a buzz that Congress party may give ticket to former Chief Minister Harish Rawat from the Didihat seat in the district. In three assembly segments of the district women voters could impact the poll results.

According to District Election Officer, Ashish Chauhan, in 2017 Assembly elections the participation of women in voting was higher than to men in the district. Pithoragarh is also one of the districts in the state where women are more politically active and in the past several social movements have been led by women.

There are a total 1 lakh 9 thousand 171 voters in Pithoragarh assembly seat out of which the female voters are 55,103. Similarly, in Darchula seat out of 87,481 total voters 43,900 are female and in Didihat assembly segment women voters account for 42,141 out of the total 82,741 voters, according to the State Election Commission data.

As per the above mentioned data, it seems women voters could impact the outcome of the polls in these three seats. It will be interesting to witness how the political parties like BJP and Congress will be allotting tickets to the candidates.

The Didihat assembly seat has been occupied by BJP for the last 25 years and Bishan Singh Chuphal has been MLA since then. Sources say that to win this seat, the Congress party is considering to give ticket to Ex-CM Harish Rawat and recently a meeting of congress party workers was also held in this regard.

