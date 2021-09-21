Uttarakhand Electricity Dept Employees go on 48-hour Strike, State May Face Blackout

Towns and villages in Uttarakhand may have to face blackouts or other issues concerning the electricity department as power sector employees went on a strike on Tuesday morning to force the state government to give in to their demands.

The employees of the power sector department will continue their strike till September 23.

The state may witness a complete blackout in the next few hours if a major power fault occurs because employees of all the three corporations functioning in Uttrakhand have announced their strike.

According to reports, around 3,500 employees of Uttarakhand Power Corporation Limited, Uttarakhand Jal Vidyut Nigam Limited (UJVNL) and Power Transmission Corporation Limited ceased work on Tuesday morning.

According to an employee of Power Transmission Corporation Limited, their demands are the same as earlier. “In July, it was assured that the government will pay heed to our demands and accordingly make announcements. We then called off our strike and restored services.”

The Power Transmission Corporation Limited employee further said that this strike has been called to remind the government that they have to give an ear to our problems.

An employee of the Uttarakhand Power Corporation Limited told the media that all employees will go to their offices like regular days but will not pick up their pens and tools to carry out their tasks.

Junior Engineer Sanghatan president Sandeep Sharma said, “If the government does not fulfil their demands at the earliest, they will go on a complete strike from October 6.”

Sharma further said that their 14-point demands include issues concerning pay discrepancy, grade pay, equal work equal pay and promotion. He further added that unlike the July strike this time it will be only called off after their demands are met.

“Last time, we called off our strike after State Energy Minister Harak Singh Raat had assured us that the government would take steps to address our issues. Three months have passed but the government did not take any step to give an ear to our demands,” added Sharma.

