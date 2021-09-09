Uttarakhand Environmentalist’s Efforts Turn a Barren Land Into a Dandelion Field

A group of women have started the cultivation of medicinal plants including Rosemary and Dandelion on a patch of barren land in Kot Malla village in Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand. One a dumping ground of sewage sludge the land is now a lush green field.

Environmentalist Jagat Singh Choudhary is guiding the women and the agriculture department of the state is providing support for this noble effort. The agriculture department has spent Rs 11 lakh for the plantation of Rosemary and Dandelion under the MNREGA scheme. The cost of these herbs in open market is Rs 300-400 per kg.

Jagat Singh, who is popularly known as ‘Junglee’ in the local area for his green activism, has requested the government to extend support to the village women so that this model can generate regular employment for them in the long run.

The Kot Malla village of the district has become famous across the country due to the dedication of Jagat Singh Junglee over the years for conservation of forests in the area. Jagat Singh has turned many barren lands in the locality into green fields with plantation of more than 1.5 lakh trees of 60 different species over the last 40 years.

In 1974, Jagat Singh, a retired BSF official, started planting saplings in and around his village Kot Malla. He has planted the saplings of Oak, Buransh, Amla, Ringal, Betel and Deodar among others over the years. He has also planted many grass and herb species to meet the demand for fodder among the villagers. This green cover in the area has also solved the firewood problem for the villagers in the area.

