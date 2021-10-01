Uttarakhand: Five Navy Mountaineers Trapped in Avalanche on Mt Trishul; Search and Rescue On

Rescue teams have been deployed to search for five members of a mountaineering expedition team of the Indian Navy, who went missing on Friday following an avalanche on Mt Trishul in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand.

Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM) in Uttarkashi received an SOS from the navy, stating that the members of the expedition were trapped in the snow due to the avalanche. The NIM has experts for mountain rescue work and search operations.

10 climbers started the final leg of their journey to the summit of Mt Trishul but were caught in an avalanche.

Navy officials said a multi-agency team had been deployed to conduct search and rescue operations for the mission personnel. The 20-member expedition was flagged off at Mumbai on September 3, and 10 climbers had started the final leg of their journey to the summit this morning but were caught in the avalanche, officials said.

“While five of the 10 climbers are safe, search and rescue operations for the remaining five personnel are in progress in coordination with the Indian Army, Indian Air Force and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF)," said Navy spokesperson Commander Vivek Madhwal.

(With PTI inputs)

