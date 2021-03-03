Uttarakhand Flash Floods, Bailey Bridge Opened Over Rishiganga to Restore Connectivity

Rishikesh (Uttarakhand): An alternative Bailey bridge has been built over Rishiganga to restore connectivity to 13 villages of Uttarakhand's Chamoli district which had been cut off after a bridge was washed out in the devastating flash floods in the river on February 7. The construction of the bridge began on February 25 and it was scheduled to be completed by March 20 but the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) worked overtime to complete it well before schedule, said chief engineer of BRO's Shivalik project AS Rathore.

The newly built Bailey bridge will be opened for the public after trials on March 5, he said. The recent avalanche in Rishiganga wreaked havoc on surrounding areas washing out several bridges and cutting off 13 villages downstream of the river.