india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#IPL Auction#Tennis#Bitcoin
News18» News»India»Uttarakhand Flash Floods, Bailey Bridge Opened Over Rishiganga to Restore Connectivity
1-MIN READ

Uttarakhand Flash Floods, Bailey Bridge Opened Over Rishiganga to Restore Connectivity

File photo of BRO constructing a 200-feet Bailey bridge at deluge-affected Chamoli area in Uttarakhand to re-establish connectivity.

File photo of BRO constructing a 200-feet Bailey bridge at deluge-affected Chamoli area in Uttarakhand to re-establish connectivity.

An alternative Bailey bridge will restore connectivity to 13 villages of Chamoli district. The new bridge will be opened for public after trials on March 5.

Rishikesh (Uttarakhand): An alternative Bailey bridge has been built over Rishiganga to restore connectivity to 13 villages of Uttarakhand's Chamoli district which had been cut off after a bridge was washed out in the devastating flash floods in the river on February 7. The construction of the bridge began on February 25 and it was scheduled to be completed by March 20 but the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) worked overtime to complete it well before schedule, said chief engineer of BRO's Shivalik project AS Rathore.

The newly built Bailey bridge will be opened for the public after trials on March 5, he said. The recent avalanche in Rishiganga wreaked havoc on surrounding areas washing out several bridges and cutting off 13 villages downstream of the river.

Tags
first published:March 03, 2021, 17:35 IST
Loading...