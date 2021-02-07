Haridwar, Doon on High Alert, Rafting Shut, UP Cautious Too: Things You Need to Know About U'khand Flood

A glacier broke off in Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river and endangering the lives of people living along its banks. Massive destruction is feared. Here are top 10 things you need to know:

1. More than 150 labourers working at the Rishi Ganga power project may have been directly affected. Representatives of the power project told State Disaster Response Force DIG Ridhim Aggarwal that they are not being able to contact around 150 of their workmen at the project site.

2. Several districts, including Pauri, Tehri, Rudraprayag, Haridwar and Dehradun, are likely to be affected and have been put on high alert. Rafting has been stopped in Rishikesh. A Dainik Bhaskar report quoted Uttarakhand police as saying that water level in Srinagar, Rishikesh and Haridwar may breach the danger mark.

3. Dainik Bhaskar further stated that Tapovan Barrage, Srinagar Dam and Rishikesh Dam have also been damaged.

4. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat appealed to people to not spread rumours through old flood videos. He said all districts concerned have been alerted and people have been asked not to go near the Ganga. Rawat cancelled all his programmes scheduled for the day.

5. In view of the flash flood, Uttar Pradesh government has issued an alert to all district magistrates, saying that the areas on the Ganga river need to be on high alert and "continuous monitoring of water level need to be done 24×7".

6. On a visit to poll-bound Assam and West Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been monitoring the situation. "Am constantly monitoring the unfortunate situation in Uttarakhand. India stands with Uttarakhand and the nation prays for everyone's safety there. Have been continuously speaking to senior authorities and getting updates on NDRF deployment, rescue work and relief operations," he tweeted.

7. ITBP and NDRF teams rushed to flood-hit areas in Uttarakhand to undertake relief and rescue work, officials in New Delhi said. NDRF DG SN Pradhan said that teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are already deployed in Joshimath. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has moved from Dehradun to Joshimath. "We are organising airlift for three to four more teams from Delhi to Dehradun and then to Joshimath," he added.

8. Army officials said that six columns (around 600 personnel) of the Indian Army are moving towards the flood-affected areas.