Uttarakhand Floods LIVE Updates: Search on for 200 Still Missing; Rescue Team Breaches Tapovan Tunnel

News18.com | February 08, 2021, 15:52 IST
facebookTwitterskype

Event Highlights

Uttarakhand Floods LIVE Updates: A total of 14 bodies were recovered while over 170 people are still missing after a glacier break in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district resulted in an avalanche and huge floods in the Alaknanda and Dhauliganga rivers on Sunday morning, forcing the evacuation of thousands, and damaging both houses and the nearby Rishiganga and NTPC power projects. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has announced ₹ 4 lakh compensation for the family of those killed. Rawat also said teams from the police, the Army and the ITBP, as well as from the national and state disaster response forces, were "doing their best to save the lives of the workers at sites affected by the disaster".

Over 170 labourers -- 148 employed at the NTPC plant and 22 at Rishiganga -- are said to be missing, a spokesperson said while quoting the project-in charge. The massive flood came as a grim reminder of the Kedarnath deluge of 2013 which led to widespread devastation in the ecologically fragile Himalayan region. A devastating natural disaster in the form of torrential rains of unseen magnitude had struck Kedarnath on 16-17 June in 2013. The banks of the Chorabari lake in Kedarnath had collapsed due to a cloudburst that had resulted in a major flash flood causing widespread destruction in Uttarakhand and led to heavy losses to infrastructure, agriculture lands, human and animal lives.
Feb 08, 2021 15:52 (IST)

WATCH | ITBP personnel provide support to the villages that have been cut off due to the flash floods in Uttarakhand's Chamoli. Five sorties carrying relief material have been sent.

Feb 08, 2021 15:45 (IST)

JUST NOW | A joint team of ITBP, Army, SDRF and NDRF entered the Tapovan tunnel for recce.

Feb 08, 2021 15:37 (IST)

Uttarakhand Glacier Burst | "Our team did an aerial survey of the glacier where incident took place in Chamoli. Prima facie it looks that a hanging glacier broke away from the main glacier and came down in the narrow valley," said Dr LK Sinha, Director, Defence Geo-Informatics Research Establishment, DRDO to ANI.

Feb 08, 2021 15:29 (IST)

Deployment of ITBP Near India-China Border | After bridge collapsed in Raini village during glacier burst, around 13 villages have been cut off near areas such as Malari and Ghansali. There is heavy deployment of ITBP there near the India-China border. We have alerted them, says Manoj Rawat, ADG ITBP in Joshimath, Uttarakhand. 

Feb 08, 2021 15:25 (IST)

READ | Uttarakhand Flood: Green Experts Point at Increased Human Intervention in Himalayan Region

Increasing human intervention in ecologically sensitive Himalayan region is making it more vulnerable to climate change, environment experts said on Sunday as a glacier broke off at Joshimath in…

Feb 08, 2021 15:17 (IST)

The government has released Rs 20 crore to help those affected by the disaster, says Uttarakhand CM | Reviewed the rescue operations and disaster with the officials. I have also sent the Garhwal Commissioner and DIG Garhwal to Joshimath. We will leave no stone unturned to help the suffering people. The government has released Rs 20 crore to help those affected by the disaster, said Uttarakhand CM 

Feb 08, 2021 14:48 (IST)

We will monitor glaciers through remote monitoring or by setting up posts nearby. If people are alerted in advance then many lives can be saved: Union Minister of Power and New & Renewable Energy, RK Singh 

Feb 08, 2021 14:18 (IST)

The workers who are missing are most probably from eastern UP and Bihar. I have been contacted in this regard that 30 of these people (missing) are from Lakhimpur Kheri (UP): Ashok Kumar, DGP

Feb 08, 2021 14:07 (IST)

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar expresses gratitude towards the world leaders

Deeply appreciate the solidarity expressed by my colleagues around the world on the tragic loss of lives caused by a glacier breach in Chamoli, #Uttarakhand yesterday. Value your support in this difficult time: External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar

Feb 08, 2021 14:01 (IST)

Following is a list of  number of missing persons due to the Uttarakhand glacier burst. 

Feb 08, 2021 13:58 (IST)

8th Battalion Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) team is arranging rations to be moved to the designated places through the teams which has contacted the locals of all villages and set up a control room there for future assistance. Visuals from Lata Helipad where ITBP personnel are seen with ration packets

Feb 08, 2021 13:38 (IST)


Beyond Reni bridge (which swept away by the floods), there are total 9 villages of which two, Jungju and Juaguar are located 3 to 4.5 km from the road head. As per reports, choppers are dumping ration from Joshimath to general area Raini. 

Feb 08, 2021 13:35 (IST)
Feb 08, 2021 13:16 (IST)

Rishiganga project at Raini completely washed away, says Uttarakhand CM | Rishiganga project at Raini completely washed away. 5 kms from there is under construction Tapovan project. As of now, around 203 people missing, 11 bodies found. There was a subsidiary company at Tapovan with 24-25 people, no info on them till y'day: Uttarakhand CM

Feb 08, 2021 12:54 (IST)


Starting from 0645 hrs today morning, 6 Mi 17 sorties, 1 ALH sortie and 01 Chinook sortie have been carried out till now. 

Feb 08, 2021 12:45 (IST)

Rescue operations in full swing in Uttarakhand 

Transportation of required load from Dehradun to Joshimath, which includes 122 personnel, around 5T of load, and 06 rescue canines, has been completed. 

Feb 08, 2021 12:38 (IST)

Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Monday visited Chamoli district to take stock of the situation post the glacier disaster that has now claimed 19 lives.

Feb 08, 2021 12:21 (IST)

READ | Glacial Outburst May Have Triggered Uttarakhand Flood, Here's All You Need to Know about the Phenomenon

At least 14 people have been killed and over 170 others are missing after a glacial outburst triggered avalanche and floods in Uttarakhand's Chamoli.

Feb 08, 2021 12:06 (IST)


Relief materials have been sent to flood infected villages tweets Uttarakhand CM, Trivendra Singh Rawat

Feb 08, 2021 11:56 (IST)

27 people alive,11 dead,153 missing says, NDRF DG SN Pradhan | "Rescue operation underway in 2.5 km long tunnel. The problem lies with debris which's gradually being cleared. 27 people alive,11 dead,153 missing. Out of 153, 40-50 are stuck in tunnel. There's a possibility of remaining people being washed away in Uttarakhand,"

Feb 08, 2021 11:27 (IST)

J&K Students Hold Special Prayer For Those Affected by Flash Floods

Feb 08, 2021 11:05 (IST)

178 People Issued Passes, Informs Garhwal DIG | "We were informed that 178 people were issued passes here. Of which, 15 were rescued y'day. Rescue operation underway in another tunnel. There's possibility that 35 people are stranded in it. Priority is to rescue them as soon as possible," said Neeru Garg, DIG Garhwal range. 

Feb 08, 2021 10:43 (IST)

Team of SDRF-Uttarakhand Police carries out search operation around Srinagar Dam.

Feb 08, 2021 10:34 (IST)

Rescue operation continues on the second day at Joshimath in Chamoli. So far, 12 people were rescued from one tunnel and the second tunnel is being cleared with the help of JCB machines. 

Feb 08, 2021 10:22 (IST)

READ | Scientists in Joshimath, NDRF & Army Help Rescue Ops in U'khand, Hydro Projects Hit: What We Know So Far

The glacier break in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district that resulted in an avalanche and huge floods have killed at least 14 people and over 170 people are missing.

Feb 08, 2021 10:05 (IST)

The affected area in Uttarakhand

Feb 08, 2021 09:59 (IST)

French President Macron Expresses Solidarity With India | French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday expressed France's full solidarity with India in the wake of a glacier burst at Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district that triggered a massive flood in the region. "France expresses its full solidarity with India, after a glacier burst in the Uttarakhand province, leading to the disappearance of over 100 people. Our thoughts are with them and their families," Macron said on Twitter.

Feb 08, 2021 09:50 (IST)

Army, IAF Deploy Teams, Assets as Part of Rescue Mission | The Indian Air Force and the Army on Sunday swang into action as part of a multi-agency rescue operation in Uttarakhand's Chamoli region as it was reeling under a massive flood triggered by a glacier burst at Joshimath, officials said. They said the Army deployed around 400 personnel in rescue operations besides sending two medical teams to affected areas. One engineering task force of the Army was also deployed in Ringi village in Joshimath and a control room has been set up in the area, they said. The glacier burst triggered an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system that washed away hydroelectric stations, leaving at least seven people dead and 125 missing who are feared dead. 

Feb 08, 2021 09:39 (IST)

Haryana CM Prays for Well-being of People | Haryana Chief Minister M L Khattar prayed for the well-being of the people after a portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Uttarakhand on Sunday, triggering an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. Khattar said Haryana stands with the people of Uttarakhand in this hour of tragedy and crisis. In a statement issued here, the Chief Minister said relief and rescue operation is going on in the affected area. "I pray to Baba Kedarnath for the safety of all", he added.

Feb 08, 2021 09:33 (IST)

Aerial rescue and relief missions have resumed with Mi-17 & ALH helicopters flying from Dehradun to Joshimath with disaster relief teams on board: Indian Air Force

Uttarakhand Floods LIVE Updates: Search on for 200 Still Missing; Rescue Team Breaches Tapovan Tunnel
NDRF personnel engaged in rescue ops in Uttarakhand

However, unlike the Kedarnath tragedy which struck after a downpour, the flash flood on Sunday occurred on a bright and sunny morning which helped in relief and rescue operations by police, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and ITBP personnel in the affected areas.

Several leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind, prayed for the safety of the victims. Modi, who was in West Bengal and Assam as part of the BJP's political campaign for the upcoming Assembly polls, said the Centre is providing all possible help. “I am constantly monitoring the unfortunate situation in Uttarakhand. India stands with Uttarakhand, prays for everyone's safety,” he said.

